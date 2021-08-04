U.S. concerned by worsening conflict in northern Ethiopia
The United States is very concerned about the worsening conflict in northern Ethiopia and calls on all parties to end the fighting and accelerate unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.
