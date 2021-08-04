Left Menu

Search operation underway in J&K’s Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:13 IST
The security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Samba district along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway following reports of suspected movement of three people on Tuesday night, officials said.

Some people informed police about the movement of the three individuals in civilian clothes in Smailpur area of Samba, they said.

''A search operation was launched in Smailpur area along the highway,'' a senior police officer said.

Police also carried out a search operation in Bari-Brahamna area after reports of suspected movement of two uniformed people there, they said.

