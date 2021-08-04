U.S. says response to deadly tanker attack 'forthcoming'

The United States said on Tuesday that an "appropriate response will be forthcoming" to an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian last week.

"We are consulting with governments, inside the region and beyond, on an appropriate response, and an appropriate response will be forthcoming," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

