Left Menu

40 villages in Rajasthan face flood threat due to heavy rain

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:37 IST
40 villages in Rajasthan face flood threat due to heavy rain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 40 villages in Rajasthan's Dholpur district are facing flood threat due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Following heavy showers in Kota division, the Chambal river barrage was opened after which water reached Dholpur, officials said, adding that the water level of Chambal river in Dholpur crossed the danger mark on Tuesday.

As a result, about 40 villages in the surrounding areas are facing the threat of flood, officials said. Dholpur District Collector R K Jaiswal took stock of the situation and said instructions have been given to monitor the villages facing the threat.

Heavy rainfall was also recorded at one or two places in Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhalawar, Dausa, Tonk Bundi, and Jaipur leading to high inflow in some rivers/dams.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain was recorded at most places in eastern Rajasthan and some places in western part of the state during the last 24 hours, a Met department official said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021