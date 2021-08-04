Left Menu

U.S. says Kabul blast bears hallmarks of Taliban

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:50 IST
The United States said on Tuesday that an explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul bears the hallmarks of the Taliban and that one of Washington's many concerns about Afghanistan was that it could spiral into civil war.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said if the Taliban seeks to contravene its engagement in peace talks in Doha, "They will be an international pariah ... and the concern on the part of all of us, one of the main one of many concerns, is that the result will be civil war."

