U.S. says Kabul blast bears hallmarks of Taliban
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States said on Tuesday that an explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul bears the hallmarks of the Taliban and that one of Washington's many concerns about Afghanistan was that it could spiral into civil war.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said if the Taliban seeks to contravene its engagement in peace talks in Doha, "They will be an international pariah ... and the concern on the part of all of us, one of the main one of many concerns, is that the result will be civil war."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- The United States
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Ned Price
- Doha
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers -TV
Three rockets land near Afghanistan Presidential Palace in Kabul during Eid prayers
Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers
Afghan official says rockets hit near presidential palace
Russia, Uzbekistan to hold military drills near Afghan border - Ifx