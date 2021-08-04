Left Menu

More investment needed to make hazardous cleaning operations safer: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:55 IST
Though much progress has been made in improving sanitation facilities, more investments are required to induct better technologies and equipment for making hazardous cleaning operations safer, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), Centre supplements the efforts of the state governments by providing central assistance covering the scientific management of solid wastes, decentralised composting by bulk waste generators in urban local bodies, setting-up of centralised composting plants, scientific land filling and land remediation, management of plastic waste and the construction and demolition waste in an integrated manner.

''Though much progress has been made in improving the sanitation facilities under the Swachh Bharat Mission, more investments are required to be made for inducting better technologies and equipment for making hazardous cleaning operations safer,'' he said.

