Left Menu

Police officer killed in exchange of gunfire outside Pentagon

A police officer protecting the Pentagon was killed outside the building in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner said. He said the FBI was assisting in the investigation. Warner said he was saddened to learn about a Pentagon police officer being killed on Tuesday "in a senseless act of violence." The building was briefly put on lockdown as police responded to the incident.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:58 IST
Police officer killed in exchange of gunfire outside Pentagon
  • Country:
  • United States

A police officer protecting the Pentagon was killed outside the building in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner said. Chief Woodrow Kusse, head of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, said there were multiple injuries in an exchange of gunfire at a public bus stop but declined to say if anyone was killed.

Kusse declined to speculate on the motive or to say whether the assailant was in custody but added that authorities were not actively looking for one. He said the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

Warner said he was saddened to learn about a Pentagon police officer being killed on Tuesday "in a senseless act of violence." The building was briefly put on lockdown as police responded to the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021