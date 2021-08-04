U.S. monitoring Ukraine inquiry into death of Belarusian activist
The United States said it was closely monitoring a Ukrainian investigation into the death of a Belarusian activist who was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday.
State Department spokesman Ned Price also told reporters: "We condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing violent crackdown on Belarusian civil society and transnational repression by the Lukashenko regime."
