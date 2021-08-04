Left Menu

Mike Ashley set to step down from Sports Direct - The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 01:15 IST
Mike Ashley, the Sports Direct billionaire, is preparing to step down as chief executive of his retail empire and hand control to his prospective son-in-law, the Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/08/03/mike-ashley-set-step-sports-direct on Tuesday

The 56-year-old is expected to take the role of deputy chairman of Frasers Group in an announcement that may come as soon as Thursday, the report added.

