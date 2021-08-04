Britain tells UN 'highly likely' Iran behind deadly tanker attack
Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-08-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 02:31 IST
Britain, Romania and Liberia told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out a deadly tanker attack last week off the coast of Oman.
"This attack disrupted and posed a risk to the safety and security of international shipping and was a clear violation of international law," the countries said in a letter to the 15-member council, which was seen by Reuters. "This act must be condemned by the international community."
