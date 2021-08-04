Britain tells UN 'highly likely' Iran behind deadly tanker attack

Britain, Romania and Liberia told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out a deadly tanker attack last week off the coast of Oman.

"This attack disrupted and posed a risk to the safety and security of international shipping and was a clear violation of international law," the countries said in a letter to the 15-member council, which was seen by Reuters. "This act must be condemned by the international community."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)