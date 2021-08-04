Belarus sprinter Tsimanouskaya leaves Polish embassy in Tokyo - Police
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya early on Wednesday left the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she had sought protection after refusing her team's orders to return home. A darkened van left the compound with police escort around 7:05 a.m. (2205 GMT on Tuesday), shortly after luggage had been loaded into another van. A police official confirmed to Reuters that Tsimanouskaya was in the vehicle.
She was expected to go to Poland, her supporters have said. Warsaw has offered her a humanitarian visa.
