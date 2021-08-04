Tokyo Olympics: Day 12 India Schedule

Following is India's schedule on the 12th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Golf: *Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1: 4am IST. Athletics: *Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35am IST.

*Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05am IST.

Wrestling: *Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00am IST start. *Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00am IST start.

*Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.

Boxing: *Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semifinal: 11am IST. Hockey: *India vs Argentina in women's semifinal: 3:30pm IST.

