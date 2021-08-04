Left Menu

China should better protect minors on the internet - People's Daily

China should better protect minors from the dangers of the internet, according to an opinion article in the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, published on Wednesday.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-08-2021 06:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 06:18 IST
China should better protect minors on the internet - People's Daily
  • Country:
  • China

China should better protect minors from the dangers of the internet, according to an opinion article in the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, published on Wednesday. The article follows the publication on Tuesday of a story in the state-backed Economic Information Daily that called online games "spiritual opium." The piece went viral and caused the share price of gaming designer Tencent Holdings Ltd to fall 6.1%.

The publisher later re-posted the piece with the phrase "spiritual opium" removed. The author of the People's Daily piece http://paper.people.com.cn/rmrbhwb/html/2021-08/04/content_3061557.htm, Zhao Yichen, praised recent laws designed to protect minors on the web, citing the dangers of certain online media.

"For example, some online games and webcasts are full of vulgarity, violence and other elements that endanger the physical and mental health of minors," Zhao wrote. "In the era of new media, 'network protection' for minors is not only as simple as 'preventing addiction.' New problems caused by new internet applications make the protection of minors online urgent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021