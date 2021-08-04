Left Menu

UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians

It urged an immediate reduction in violence.The war between the Taliban and Afghanistans government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 04-08-2021 06:26 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 06:26 IST
UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians

The UN Security Council condemned deliberate attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and all instances of terrorism “in the strongest terms” on Tuesday, while declaring its opposition to restoration of rule by the Taliban.

In a press statement agreed by all 15 members, the UN's most powerful body called on the Afghan government and the Taliban “to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire.” The Security Council expressed “deep concern” at the high levels of violence and reported serious human rights abuses in Afghanistan following the Taliban's offensive. It urged an immediate reduction in violence.

The war between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country. The Taliban are now trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking smaller administrative districts.

The council is expected to hold an open meeting Friday on the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

In the statement, the council condemned “in the strongest terms the deplorable attack against the United Nations compound” in western Herat on Friday that killed an Afghan security forces guard and injured several others.

Council members reiterated that all parties are required to protect civilians under international humanitarian law and that deliberate attacks targeting civilians and UN personnel and compounds “may constitute war crimes.” It said “the urgent and imperative need to bring the perpetrators to justice.” The council reaffirmed that “there is no military solution to the conflict” and stressed “the need for full, equal and meaningful participation of women” in peace negotiations.

Under the Taliban, women were not allowed to go to school, work outside the home or leave their house without a male escort. Though they still face many challenges in the country's male-dominated society, Afghan women have increasingly stepped into powerful positions in numerous fields — and many fear the departure of international troops and a Taliban takeover could take away their gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021