Olympics-Organisers report 29 new games-related COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 07:42 IST
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including four athletes.
Three of the four infected athletes are in the Greek artistic swimming team, the organisers said, without providing further details.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
- Greek
Advertisement