Olympics-Athletics-American McLaughlin breaks world record to win women's 400 hurdles gold
American Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400 metres hurdles world record to win the gold medal in 51.46 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
American Dalilah Muhammad won silver and Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze.
