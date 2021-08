BRIEF-Spain's La Liga Has Agreed To Sell A 10 Percent Stake To CVC Capital Partners - NYT

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* SPAIN'S LA LIGA HAS AGREED TO SELL A 10 PERCENT STAKE TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS - NYT

Advertisement

* SPAIN'S LA LIGA HAS AGREED TO SELL A 10 PERCENT STAKE TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS, FOR AROUND $3 BILLION - NYT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)