3 suspected highway robbers arrested after encounter in UP: Police

Three people who allegedly robbed a man were arrested after a brief encounter with police in which the trio and two police personnel were injured in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday.

All the injured were admitted to the district hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

According to the police, the trio robbed the man of jewelry and motorcycle at gunpoint on the Etawah-Farukhabad highway when he was returning from Saifai along with his sister.

Responding to a call to emergency response number 112, police personnel stopped the trio at a checkpoint, but they tried to flee.

An encounter ensued in which the trio, Chaubia police station SHO Mukesh Solanki and constable Arvind were injured.

The trio was subsequently arrested and a country-made pistol and the looted items were seized, Senior Superintendent of Police of Etawah Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

The trio was identified as Madhuresh, Sallu, and Dalveer.

Dalveer is a resident of Mainpuri and has over two dozen criminal cases pending against him.

