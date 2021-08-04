Left Menu

Maha: Civic clerk held for taking bribe in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-08-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 09:58 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 54-year-old clerk of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation here in Maharashtra for allegedly taking Rs 10,000 as bribe from a real estate agent, the ACB said on Wednesday.

The real estate agent had sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the civic body for a plot of land purchased by a customer at Kaman in Vasai, the ACB said in a release.

The clerk, who was working with the civic body's town planning department and handling the land deal file, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the agent for the work, following which the latter approached the ACB, the release said.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the clerk while accepting the amount at his office on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

