UP: Man arrested for 'objectionable' comments about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

04-08-2021
UP: Man arrested for 'objectionable' comments about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
A young man has been arrested for making alleged objectionable comments about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on a WhatsApp message in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the man under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he was arrested based on a complaint filed by the district coordinator of the RSS-backed student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the officer said.

''Vishal Maurya of Ganesh Colony here made some objectionable comments about Bhagwat. A complaint was filed by ABVP district coordinator Akash Kumar stating that his comments hurt their feeling and that the youth also misbehaved with him,'' Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

The man's mobile phone has been seized and a detailed probe into the matter is underway, the officer said.

