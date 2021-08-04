Malaysia PM says has support from majority of lawmakers
Updated: 04-08-2021
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Wednesday that he had informed the country's king that he still had the support of a majority of lawmakers and that the legitimacy of his post would be determined by parliament in September.
Muhyiddin has been under mounting pressure to quit after Malaysia's king last week issued a rare rebuke of a government move to revoke emergency laws without his approval, an act the palace said ran counter to the constitution
