Blast near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul, civilians injured
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 04-08-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 10:21 IST
An explosion near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul on Wednesday injured two civilians and a security official, police said.
The blast near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) comes hours after a car bomb hit near Kabul's diplomatic district, killing several people including attackers.
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the latest series of attacks in Kabul.
