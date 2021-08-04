Blast near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul, civilians injured

An explosion near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul on Wednesday injured two civilians and a security official, police said.

The blast near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) comes hours after a car bomb hit near Kabul's diplomatic district, killing several people including attackers.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the latest series of attacks in Kabul.

