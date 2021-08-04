Rahul Gandhi terms Centre's PMKVY scheme as 'deceit in name of development'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the central government for its skill development initiative scheme "Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana" and called it 'deceit in the name of development'.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the central government for its skill development initiative scheme "Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana" and called it 'deceit in the name of development'.
Referring to an article by a newspaper, critical of the scheme, Gandhi in a tweet said: "Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana namely: - PM's skill at giving "jumlas" - Deceit in the name of development -Government's project to 'remove employment'."
Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojana (PMKVY) is a flagship scheme of the Union Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development. It is a skill certification scheme that aims to enable youth to take training in industry-relevant skills which will help in gaining a better livelihood. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- Pradhan Mantri
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Kaushal Vikas
ALSO READ
'Happy Eid-ul-Zuha to all of you': Rahul Gandhi extends greetings
NGT forms committee to look into plea against setting up of STP in Gandhinagar
Centre increased oxygen exports by 700 pc during COVID: Priyanka Gandhi
50 lakh Indians died during 2nd Covid wave due to Centre's wrong decisions, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi protest against Centre's farm laws in Parliament premises