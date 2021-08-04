Left Menu

NCPCR seeks action taken report from police in 'rape and murder' of Dalit girl in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 10:49 IST
The apex child rights body NCPCR has sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police in the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in southwest Delhi.

The Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances, even as her parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest, according to police.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of southwest Delhi, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked for a detailed action taken report in the matter.

''You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter ensuring that victim's identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation and furnish a detail report of the case along with the following documents within 48 hours,'' the letter issued on Tuesday said.

The details sought are age proof of the victim, true and legible copy of FIR, copy of autopsy report, action taken against the alleged accused named in the FIR and copy of charge sheet.

