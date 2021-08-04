Left Menu

Sitharaman to table 3 Bills in RS today

Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table three Bills in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 11:02 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sitharaman will move for passage the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2020, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Bills aim to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act 2008, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act 1961 and General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act 1972 respectively. The Bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 which aims to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Arunachal Pradesh will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda today.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be tabling the Bill to amend the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 28 and by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday following a brief discussion amid ruckus created by Opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the Central government and the Opposition leaders to collectively resolve the present stalemate in the Parliament. For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021.

(ANI)

