Prisoner found dead in Delhi's Tihar jail
A prisoner was found dead at jail number 3 on Wednesday morning, informed Tihar jail officials.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 11:03 IST
A prisoner was found dead at jail number 3 on Wednesday morning, informed Tihar jail officials. The officials said the cause of death of prisoner Ankit Gujar is being ascertained.
Several cases, including that for murder and robbery, were registered against him. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
