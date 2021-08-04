Left Menu

IAF chief in Israel to discuss enhancement of bilateral military ties

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria is in Israel to discuss enhancement of bilateral exchanges between air forces of the two countries, the Indian Air Force said on Wednesday. As strategic partners, India and Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation and military level exchanges, the Indian Air Force IAF said on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 11:13 IST
IAF chief in Israel to discuss enhancement of bilateral military ties
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria is in Israel to discuss enhancement of bilateral exchanges between air forces of the two countries, the Indian Air Force said on Wednesday. "As strategic partners, India and Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation and military level exchanges," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Twitter. Both sides will discuss enhancement in the depth and scope of bilateral exchanges between the two air forces, it mentioned. "Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria #CAS arrived in Israel for an official visit on August 3, on an invitation from Maj Gen Amikam Norkin, Cdr Israel Air Force," it noted.

Before coming to Israel, Bhadauria was in the UAE where he met Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, Commander, UAE Air Force and Air Defence on Sunday. Bhadauria and Alawi on Sunday held wide-ranging talks to identify avenues and measures for further strengthening the robust relationship between the two forces, according to the IAF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021