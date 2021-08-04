Left Menu

Karnataka's new Cabinet to take oath at 2:15 pm today

Karnataka's new Cabinet will take oath at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday at 2

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-08-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 11:24 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka's new Cabinet will take oath at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday at 2:15 pm, informed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He stated that everything related to the cabinet expansion has been discussed with the party high command in the past two days in Delhi and the list of ministers who will take oath today shall be received by them shortly.

Speaking to reporters here today, Bommai said, "We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take oath at Raj Bhavan. The ceremony will take place at 2:15 pm at Raj Bhavan." "We have already discussed everything related to the ministers, in the past two days in Delhi. We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take the oath," added the Karnataka CM.

Bommai was in Delhi on Monday to discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda. He took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister had earlier informed that there is a difference of opinion among party leaders over the decision of continuing with the Deputy Chief Minister's appointed by Yediyurappa during his tenure. "Central BJP leadership will discuss with BS Yediyurappa on the Cabinet expansion. There is a difference of opinion on whether to continue with the Deputy Chief Minister post," he had said.

Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra was reported to be in the new Cabinet. "Regarding BY Vijayendra, the party will take a final call," Bommai told reporters.

After meeting JP Nadda, the Chief Minister said that he had a detailed discussion with the national president and also apprised him of the ground situation in the state. This was his second visit to Delhi. On July 30, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his two-day visit to the national capital earlier, he also met several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

