ASEAN appoints Brunei's Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar-sources
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 11:58 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have appointed Brunei's second minister for foreign affairs, Erywan Yusof, as a special envoy to Myanmar, four diplomatic sources told Reuters.
