One dead, three wounded in Damascus military bus blast - SANA
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 11:58 IST
One person died and at least three were wounded in an explosion on a military bus in Damascus on Wednesday, the state news agency SANA said.
Information from one source at the site of the explosion pointed to an electrical fault that set the petrol tank on fire, the agency reported.
