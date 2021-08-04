Left Menu

HM Amit Shah speaks to MP CM; assures help for dealing with flood situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took stock of the flood situation in the state.In his telephonic conversation, Shah assured Chouhan of all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to deal with the situation.Spoke to Shri chouhanshivraj ji and inquired about the flood situation in some parts of Madhya Pradesh which occurred due to heavy rains and rise in water level of rivers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:11 IST
HM Amit Shah speaks to MP CM; assures help for dealing with flood situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took stock of the flood situation in the state.

In his telephonic conversation, Shah assured Chouhan of all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to deal with the situation.

''Spoke to Shri @chouhanshivraj Ji and inquired about the flood situation in some parts of Madhya Pradesh which occurred due to heavy rains and rise in water level of rivers. The state is being given all help for relief work from the Centre. In this difficult time, the Modi government is standing with the people of the state,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

Torrential rains in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh have affected 1,171 villages, especially Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, officials said, adding NDRF and SDRF teams have rescued 1,600 people from flooded areas so far.

At least 200 villages are still marooned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021