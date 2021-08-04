Left Menu

ASEAN appoints Brunei's Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar-sources

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have appointed Brunei's second minister for foreign affairs, Erywan Yusof, as special envoy to Myanmar, four diplomatic sources told Reuters. Myanmar's military, which toppled the country's democratically elected government six months ago, favoured Thailand's former deputy foreign minister, Virasakdi Futrakul, to take the post, which held up Erywan's confirmation.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Myanmar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

