Maha: Cop seen brandishing gun in video clip; suspended

The act of constable Mahesh Muralishar Kale, posted at Chandur Bazar police station in Amravati district, had lowered the police forces image, they said.In the viral video, Kale was purportedly seen holding a gun and saying that those who follow law and order in Amravati will be benefitted.The video came to the notice of senior police officials in the district, following which Kale was suspended on Tuesday, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:16 IST
A policeman clad in uniform was seen brandishing a gun in a video which went viral on social media following which he was suspended by Amravati police authorities in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday. The act of constable Mahesh Muralishar Kale, posted at Chandur Bazar police station in Amravati district, had lowered the police force's image, they said.

In the viral video, Kale was purportedly seen holding a gun and saying that those who follow law and order in Amravati will be benefitted.

The video came to the notice of senior police officials in the district, following which Kale was suspended on Tuesday, an official said. ''His act has lowered the image of the police force in the eyes of public,'' he said. Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hari Balaji said the video was shot in a filmy manner.

''He (Kale) was seen brandishing a weapon. We do not encourage such things. He was suspended on Tuesday,'' the official said.

