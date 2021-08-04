Left Menu

Olympics-Sailing-Mills and McIntyre win gold for Britain in women's 470 class

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:36 IST
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won Olympic gold for Britain in the women's 470 sailing class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Wednesday.

Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar took silver, with Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz bringing home the silver for France.

