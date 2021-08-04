Olympics-Sailing-Mills and McIntyre win gold for Britain in women's 470 class
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:36 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won Olympic gold for Britain in the women's 470 sailing class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Wednesday.
Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar took silver, with Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz bringing home the silver for France.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain eyes new body to run its energy systems and meet climate targets
INSIGHT-Running low on battery power: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
Britain to permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters
Britain to permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters
Britain to permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters