Two booked for sexually harassing minor girl in UP
- Country:
- India
Two youths were booked for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Monti and Sumit, they said.
The girl's father alleged in his complaint that Monti and Sumit sexually harassed his daughter while she was returning home from a shop in her village under Gharipukhta police station area, the police said. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the two youths under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Protection of Children from Sexual
- Uttar
- Sumit
- Monti
- Shamli
- Gharipukhta
ALSO READ
80 dead, 204 missing after Feb 7 avalanche in Uttarakhand: Govt informs Lok Sabha
3 Punjab gangsters held in Uttarakhand after encounter
Rain, thunderstorms occur at many places in Uttar Pradesh
Leopard kills boy in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
Around two dozen people still stranded after landslides in Uttarakhand's Champawat