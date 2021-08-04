Two booked for sexually harassing minor girl in UP

Two youths were booked for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Monti and Sumit, they said.

Advertisement

The girl's father alleged in his complaint that Monti and Sumit sexually harassed his daughter while she was returning home from a shop in her village under Gharipukhta police station area, the police said. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the two youths under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)