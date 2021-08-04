Left Menu

Two booked for sexually harassing minor girl in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:42 IST
Two youths were booked for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Monti and Sumit, they said.

The girl's father alleged in his complaint that Monti and Sumit sexually harassed his daughter while she was returning home from a shop in her village under Gharipukhta police station area, the police said. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the two youths under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

