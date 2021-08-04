Left Menu

Maha: Inebriated woman creates scene, blocks traffic on Pune road

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:44 IST
A woman, who was apparently drunk, sat in the middle of a busy road in Pune city, disrupting traffic in the area for some time, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Swargate area here in Maharashtra and after police reached the spot, the woman got up and went away, they said.

In a video which went viral on social media platforms, the woman, who appeared to be drunk, was seen sitting and lying in the middle of a road near Hirabaug chowk, blocking vehicular movement, the police said.

''The incident took place near Hirabaug around 11 pm on Tuesday. We received a call from some people that a woman was creating a scene on the road. However, when she saw police personnel approaching her, she got up and went away,'' Swargate police station's senior inspector Balasaheb Kopnar said.

No case has been registered in connection with the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

