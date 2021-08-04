Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take stock of flood situation in state, assures her of all help: Official.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
