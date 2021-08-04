Olympics-Sailing-France protest result of women's 470 race
The French team of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz has filed a protest against women's 470 class gold medallists Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre of Britain, and a hearing is ongoing.
The French, who finished third to win bronze, have alleged that the British crew engaged in team racing to benefit the Polish pair of Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar, who took silver.
