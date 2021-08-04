VM Singh chairs meeting of farmers' delegation amid uproar over Centre's three farm laws
VM Singh National Governor of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan of Monday chaired a meeting of a farmers' delegation amid uproar over Centre's three farm laws.
VM Singh National Governor of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan of Monday chaired a meeting of a farmers' delegation amid uproar over Centre's three farm laws. Over 100 farmers' organisations have participated in the meeting.
The Opposition has been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the repeal of three farm laws since the start of the Monsoon session of the Parliament on July 19. Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
