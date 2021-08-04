Left Menu

NIA raids residence of Ex-MLA's son in Mangaluru over alleged ISIS links

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:33 IST
NIA raids residence of Ex-MLA's son in Mangaluru over alleged ISIS links
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at the residence of the son of former Ullal MLA B M Idinabba near here on Wednesday morning.

The officials, who arrived at dawn from Bengaluru, began their investigation forthwith, police sources said.

Idinabba's son, B M Basha, resides in the house with his family.

The raid has been conducted on the basis of the suspicion that the family has links with the Syria-based terrorist organisation, ISIS.

A team of 25 officials in four cars arrived at Mastikatte in Ullal early this morning.

Police personnel from the city have been providing protection.

It is suspected that the daughter of Basha had gone missing from Kerala several years back and had joined ISIS.

Basha is into the real estate business here.

Two of his sons stay abroad.

His family members had allegedly subscribed to the YouTube channels pertaining to ISIS and is said to have a soft corner for the outfit, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021