NIA raids residence of Ex-MLA's son in Mangaluru over alleged ISIS links

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at the residence of the son of former Ullal MLA B M Idinabba near here on Wednesday morning.

The officials, who arrived at dawn from Bengaluru, began their investigation forthwith, police sources said.

Idinabba's son, B M Basha, resides in the house with his family.

The raid has been conducted on the basis of the suspicion that the family has links with the Syria-based terrorist organisation, ISIS.

A team of 25 officials in four cars arrived at Mastikatte in Ullal early this morning.

Police personnel from the city have been providing protection.

It is suspected that the daughter of Basha had gone missing from Kerala several years back and had joined ISIS.

Basha is into the real estate business here.

Two of his sons stay abroad.

His family members had allegedly subscribed to the YouTube channels pertaining to ISIS and is said to have a soft corner for the outfit, the sources said.

