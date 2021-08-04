Left Menu

Explosion at military barrack outside Syrian capital kills 1

An explosion at the entrance of military barracks on the western edge of the Syrian capital Wednesday set a bus on fire, killed its driver and sent black smoke billowing over the area, Syrian state media reported. Initial reports on state media said the explosion in the gas tank of a bus at the entrance of the barracks near Qudsaya, west of Damascus, caused the fire.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:42 IST
Explosion at military barrack outside Syrian capital kills 1
  • Country:
  • Syria

An explosion at the entrance of military barracks on the western edge of the Syrian capital Wednesday set a bus on fire, killed its driver and sent black smoke billowing over the area, Syrian state media reported. Initial reports on state media said the explosion in the gas tank of a bus at the entrance of the barracks near Qudsaya, west of Damascus, caused the fire. It said three others were injured and were hospitalised. State-owned Al-Ikhbariya TV called it a terrorist attack. It provided no details. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in government and opposition areas, also said at least one was killed and three injured. It said a bus was totally torched in the explosion. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, the Observatory said. The Syrian government rarely reports on security-related matters, and it was not possible to reach the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021