Delhi HC re-unite newly-weds, directed Police to ensure safety

The Delhi High Court has directed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) of Delhi Police to ensure the safety and well-being of the newly-weds while dealing with a habeas corpus petition of a husband alleging that his wife was illegally detained in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district after her parents separated them. The Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani on Tuesday while passing the direction also appreciated the prompt and timely action taken by the concerned police official.

"Before we part with the matter, it would be appropriate for us to put on record our appreciation for the prompt and efficient action taken by the Delhi Police and in particular, Inspector Yogendra, SHO and Constable Sanjay from Police Station Anand Parbat", Bench stated in the order. "All's well that ends well," the Bench said.

However, the wife stated that, at the time of her departure from Mirhechi, District Etha, Uttar Pradesh, she was threatened by the members of her immediate family with dire consequences, if she left without their permission, the court noted and directed Delhi Police to ensure the safety of the couple. Counsel ML Yadav appearing on behalf of the petitioner on Tuesday submitted that after the court's directions were issued on 2nd August, the petitioner/husband has been reunited with his wife and the newly-weds couple are residing together safely at their matrimonial home in Delhi.

On husband plea, the Delhi High Court's same bench on Monday had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to depute a lady constable to accompany his wife along with a constable of Delhi Police to escort her back to Delhi and also to coordinate and reunite her with him. Petitioner husband through plea approached Delhi High Court recently and had stated that the newly wedded couple was separated by wife's parents who had taken her to her parental home in UP's Etah district where she was detained against her will. (ANI)

