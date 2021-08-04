Left Menu

Pope, on anniversary of Beirut blast, promises Lebanon visit

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:52 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Pope Francis, speaking at his first general audience since he underwent intestinal surgery a month ago and on the first anniversary of a massive blast in Beirut, said he had a "great" desire to visit Lebanon.

The 84-year-old Francis, who looked fit and improvised parts of his address, also wished success for French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to raise more than $350 million in aid for Lebanon at a donors' conference and send yet another warning to its squabbling political class.

Francis said many in the country, which is facing a grave economic crisis, had lost the will to live. Donors should help Lebanon "on a path of resurrection", he said.

