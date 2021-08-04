Left Menu

Britain granted 'dialogue partner' status by ASEAN nations

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:00 IST
Britain has been granted 'dialogue partner' status by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a joint communique issued by the group said.

"We agreed to accord the United Kingdom the status of Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in view of its individual relationship with ASEAN as well as its past cooperation and engagement with ASEAN when it was a member of the European Union," the communique said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

