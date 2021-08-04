Britain granted 'dialogue partner' status by ASEAN nations
Britain has been granted 'dialogue partner' status by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a joint communique issued by the group said.
"We agreed to accord the United Kingdom the status of Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in view of its individual relationship with ASEAN as well as its past cooperation and engagement with ASEAN when it was a member of the European Union," the communique said.
