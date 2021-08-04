Left Menu

ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar to have 'full access' - Indonesian official

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s recently-appointed special envoy to Myanmar will have "full access to all parties" in the country and will report to foreign ministers meeting in September, Indonesia said on Wednesday.

Sidharto R. Suryodipuro, a foreign ministry official, also told a news conference that the recently issued communique should not be seen as an acknowledgment of the Myanmar junta.

ASEAN has appointed Brunei's second minister for foreign affairs, Erywan Yusof, as a special envoy to Myanmar.

