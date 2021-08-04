Left Menu

Three arrested for assaulting man in central Delhi

Three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in central Delhis Ranjeet Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. Later, they dragged him, following which he fell on the road and was allegedly brutally assaulted by the accused persons with stones.

Three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. On Monday around 10.30 pm, police said they received information regarding a quarrel in Ranjeet Nagar. The victim has ben identified as Naushad Ali. According to police, Ali's scooter was parked on a road. The accused were going in their car and when they did not get way to pass, they tried to push the scooter to the side. Meanwhile, an argument ensued between them and they allegedly assaulted the victim.

A video of the incident purportedly showing three men beating the victim on a road surfaced. Later, they dragged him, following which he fell on the road and was allegedly brutally assaulted by the accused persons with stones. All the three accused, who are relatives, were arrested on Tuesday night, police said. On Tuesday morning, the victim was discharged from the hospital and efforts were made to record his statement, but he did not cooperate. Later, an FIR was registered on a daily diary entry against the accused persons, a senior police officer said. A case under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, he said.

