CBI filed charge sheets against 96 higher officers in last over 3 years: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:25 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheets against 96 higher officers in the last over three years, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

''During the period from 01.01.2018 to 30.06.2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheets in 84 cases against 96 higher officers under the jurisdiction of the Union government, including the officers selected by the Union Public Service Commission,'' Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Action, as appropriate is taken by concerned authorities in such cases, he said.

The government was asked the details of the charge sheets filed in various courts in regard to corruption or other crimes committed by the higher officers under the jurisdiction of the Union government and the officers or employees selected by the UPSC.

