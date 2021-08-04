Delhi: Tihar jail inmate found dead, cellmates injured

A 29-year-old Tihar jail inmate was found dead in his cell and his two cellmates were found injured on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The deceased inmate, Ankit Gujjar, was involved in several criminal cases. The injured inmates, Gurjeet Singh (22) and his brother Gurpreet (22), were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here, they said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, the police said.

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said Gujjar was found dead in his cell in Central Jail No.3 of Tihar.

He was involved in several cases including those of murder and robbery, he said.

According to prison officials, Gujjar had been in jail several times. He was in jail for more than a year now.

A senior police officer said, ''We got a call around 9.15 am about the death of jail inmate Ankit Gujjar, a resident of Khela village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhaghpat, who was arrested in a 2019 murder case that was registered at Saket police station. He was previously found involved in 18 cases.'' When the police team reached the spot, Gujjar was found dead and his two cellmates were found injured. The injured inmates were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, ''Inquest proceedings are being conducted in the matter by the metropolitan magistrate. Action will be taken as per the inquest report and the post-mortem report of Gujjar.'' Injured inmate Gurpreet, a resident of Dakshin Puri here, was arrested in 2018 in a murder case along with his brother Gurjeet, the police said.

Gurpreet is involved in five criminal cases while his brother is involved in three cases.

