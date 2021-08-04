Left Menu

Unidentified caller threatens to blow up US Consulate in Mumbai, says Police

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:50 IST
Unidentified caller threatens to blow up US Consulate in Mumbai, says Police
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday night received a call from an unidentified caller that threatened to blow up the United States Consulate here, informed police on Wednesday. The Security was increased after the threat call.

"Police received a phone call last night that threatened to blow up the US Consulate in Mumbai. Security was increased after the threat call. Nothing was found in the investigation," said the Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, FIR has been registered and the police said preliminary investigations did not yield any leads.

"This was probably a hoax call, further investigation is underway," said the Mumbai Police. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

