Rocket warning sirens sound in northern Israel - Israeli military
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:53 IST
Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The military said in a statement the alerts sounded in at least three communities near the border with Lebanon.
